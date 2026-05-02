Satyajit Ray Birth Anniversary: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute

Marking the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday paid tribute to the iconic auteur, remembering his enduring contribution to cinema and literature. Taking to her X handle, Banerjee wrote, "On the birth anniversary of Satyajit Ray, the world-renowned filmmaker, renowned litterateur, and pride of Bengalis, I convey my respects. His timeless creations are not only an invaluable asset to Bengali cinema but also to the history of world cinema."



Satyajit Ray, born on May 2, 1921, in Kolkata, remains one of India's most celebrated cultural figures. A pioneering filmmaker, writer, illustrator, music composer, and calligrapher, Ray played a crucial role in placing Indian cinema on the global map.

His debut film, Pather Panchali, and the acclaimed Apu Trilogy earned international recognition for their deeply humanistic storytelling and realistic portrayal of life.

Beyond filmmaking, Ray's creative genius extended into literature and design. He created iconic fictional characters such as Feluda and made significant contributions to children's literature.

His films, like Charulata and Mahanagar, are widely regarded as masterpieces that blend realism with emotional depth.

Over his lifetime, Ray received numerous honours, including the Academy Honorary Award and India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, recognising his unparalleled contribution to world cinema. (ANI)