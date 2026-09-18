Shabana Azmi Turns 76: Heartwarming Moments From Her Star-Studded Birthday Bash

It was an early birthday celebration for veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who spent a special evening surrounded by close friends and familiar faces from the film industry.

The actress, who celebrates her birthday on September 18, shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media, including a special birthday cake gifted by actress Vidya Balan and her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The cake featured an artistic picture of Shabana along with the words, “Batwarapan! A talent that is borderless! EST. 1950 STILL GOING STRONG/EST.”

Shabana thanked the couple for the special gesture and said it brought a smile to her face. She wrote, “Thank you so much #Siddharth Roy Kapur and #Vidya Balan for this innovative message. It brought a big smile to my face.”

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