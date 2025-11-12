Shame On Those People: Rakhi Sawant Takes On Trolls For Calling Her New Look ‘Bhalu Like' | Image: X

Rakhi Sawant has once again stirred the pot, this time for her new look that she pulled off after returning to India. She appeared almost unrecognisable with her slimmer frame and curly hair that caught everyone’s eye. Many people online mocked her hairstyle, calling it a ‘bhalu-like.’ Now, while speaking to the media, the Bigg Boss star has responded with a strong comeback.

Rakhi Sawant bashed trolls for calling her hairstyle ‘bhalu’

While speaking to the media, Rakhi Sawant responded to comments comparing her hairstyle to a "bhalu" (bear) look. She yapped in the video that she is more beautiful than other celebrities and that her hairstyle is her own unique style. She said, “Shame on those people who think like that,” and added, “in between international stars Britney Spears and Angelina Jolie, I am the best look.” She further described herself as "beautiful" and "prettier than Tanya Mittal."

A few days back, Rakhi also mocked Urvashi for recently calling herself “all-natural” and a “mountain girl” during her appearance on Bollywood Bubble’s podcast.

Rakhi commented, “Bahut saare logon ne apni hatheliyon ki haddiyan tudwa ke kamar patli kar li hai. This is the new style, you know? Yeh log China, Bhutan, Bangkok, America, Canada jaate hain, aur apni kamar ki upar wali do haddiyan todwa ke andar kar lete hain. Yeh style hai aajkal! Log nahi bolte, kyun bolne ka? Unko lagta hai, ‘kyun bolun bhai, meri mast daal-roti chal rahi hai!’”

After making this remark about Urvashi, Rakhi clarified that she was not judging anyone for undergoing cosmetic procedures.