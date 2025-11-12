De De Pyaar De 2: DYK Honey Singh-Ajay Devgn's 'Uncle Anthem' Jhoom Sharabi Is A Remake

A viral song that is purely original is increasingly becoming a rarity in Bollywood. The De De Pyaar De 2 track Jhoom Sharabi is no exception. Sung by Honey Singh, the song has already garnered 3,08,64,005 views on YouTube.

The song is a part of the Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De 2, which is scheduled to release on November 14. The song, Jhoom Sharabi music is composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh, and he has also lent vocals for the track. Not just the song, the steps of the music video have also become the top trend on social media platforms. Multiple reels have also been made on the song on Instagram. The song is called ‘uncle-anthem’.

However, it is little known that the song is a remake of the 1975 qawwali Jhoom Barabar Jhoom Sharabi. Most of the lyrics and the music of the qawalli have been retained in the remix version of the song as well. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya has designed the hookstep of the song in which Ajay Devgn appears with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

More about the Jhoom Barabar Jhoom song

Touted as ‘wedding anthem for uncles’, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom is a mix of retro beats with and groovy music. Rakul Preet Singh also makes a stunning appearance in the music video. Talking about the song, Honey Singh shared, "Jhoom Sharaabi sets the mood the moment it drops! I wanted a track that pulls everyone to the floor, from the cool uncles to the crazy cousins. Working with Ajay sir again was pure fun, packed with energy and masti. This one's made for every shaadi where the OGs lead the party!"



Choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared, "Jhoom Sharaabi is not your regular dance number, it's a full-on uncle anthem! We wanted to capture that enthusiastic yet carefree energy that comes out when the uncles hit the dance floor. Ajay sir absolutely nailed that vibe. He is smooth, cool and completely in rhythm! Honey's beats made it even more infectious." The advanced bookings of the movie has already commenced.