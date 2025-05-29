Shankar Mahadevan Finds A New Singing Teacher In Malabar Whistling Thrush, Their Jugalbandi Thrives Nature | Watch

Shankar Mahadevan is one of the talented and celebrated singers of the Indian music industry. Time and again, he inspires his fans with his melodic voice. However, this time, he has found a new singing teacher in a bird, a Malabar Whistling Thrush, who taught him a beautiful but "challenging" musical note.

Shankar Mahadevan finds a new teacher in a bird

The singer is currently vacationing at a wellness centre in Mulshi, Maharashtra. While he was enjoying a walk in the garden, he encountered the melodies voice of a bird Malabar Whistling Thrush, hidden behind the lush green trees and enjoyed a jugalbandi after learning the tune from the bird. He shared a video of the singing session on his Instagram handle and captioned it as “This was such an awesome experience with the unbelievable beauty of nature! Had a lovely singing session with the #malabarwhistlingthrush at @atmantan !! The melodies she was teaching me were so beautiful and challenging.”

The video opens with Mahadevan saying, "I'm gonna be posing one of the most unique videos of my life. I have done so much music in so many years, but for the first time, it was a beautiful jugalbandi with a beautiful bird called Malabar Whistling Thrush. She taught me and I was singing. Listen..."

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section. Gaurav Sharma wrote, "Waaaaow". His younger son Shivam Mahadevan dropped heart-eyes emoticons. Dia Mirza dropped heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "Really awesome kitna sakoon hai yha." Priya Saraiya wrote, "Best thing on the internet today."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Shankar Mahadevan?