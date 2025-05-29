Merry Christmas Actor Rajesh Dies At 75; Rajinikanth, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Among Other Celebs Pour In Condolences

Rajesh died on Thursday, May 29, in Chennai. The veteran Tamil actor suffered shortness of breath early in the morning and was rushed to the hospital, but he was declared dead. He died at 8:15 AM. He was 75. His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Rampuram, Chennai, for his family, friends and fans to pay their last respects. Soon after the news of his death broke, the celebs took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the actor and offer condolences to the grieving family. His funeral will take place after his daughter, who resides in the USA, reaches Chennai. The actor is survived by his children - a daughter, Divya and son Deepak. His wife, Joan Sylvia, passed away in 2012.

Who was Rajesh?

The actor has worked in Tamil and Malayalam films and TV shows. He made his debut in the 1974 film Aval Oru Thodar Kathai and went on to star in over 150 films throughout his career, spanning over five decades. From hero to supporting roles, he has played a range of characters. His first film as a main lead was Kanni Paruvathile, and then, he starred in Achamillai Achamillai. Later, he moved to playing character roles in movies such as Sathya, Mahanadhi and Virumaandi.

He was last seen in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas in 2024. In the Tamil version, he played the role of Yadhoom Uncle.

Celebs mourn the demise of Rajesh

Rajinikath took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt note in Tamil remembering his close friend Rajesh. The veteran actor expresses his shock and says that the untimely death of the actor causes him "great heartache". He wrote, "The news of the untimely death of my close friend, actor Rajesh, shocks me and causes me great heartache. A wonderful man, may his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Actor Kayal Devaraj wrote, "Deep condolences. Actor #Rajesh passed away today 8.15am. His daughter is in USA, After reaching chennai funeral wl take place." In Tamil, he wrote, "Actor Rajesh suddenly experienced shortness of breath at around 8 am today. On the way to the hospital, he died at around 8:15 am."

Raadhika Sarathkumar wrote, "Deeply shocked and sudden to hear of #rajesh s unexpected demise. Shared so many movies together and had a deep respect to his wide knowledge of cinema and life, will be missed by family, friends and film fraternity."



Film Producer, G Dhananjeyan, wrote, "Very sad to read about the passing away of Actor #Rajesh sir, a fine actor and a respected person in film industry. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace sir."