Sharmila Tagore Calls Sara 'Good Actress' Despite Multiple Flops, But Dubs Ibrahim's Debut Film Nadaaniyan 'Not Great'

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Naadaniyaan released on Netflix received massive backlash and became the ultimate flop at the box office. The film was panned for its cumbersome dialogues and mediocre performances. Now, Ibrahim’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore dished out her honest review about the film, admitting the project fell short of expectations.

However, what attracts everyone is that the veteran actress picked a side between her grandchildren as she praised Sara Ali Khan's work even after she gave a series on flop films while calling Pataudi Prince’s debut project "not good."

Sharmila Tagore criticises Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan

During an interaction with Anandabazar Patrika.com, Saif Ali Khan’s mother Sharmila Tagore shared her thoughts on her grandchildren, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, as they navigate their careers in the film industry.

Speaking about Ibrahim, she said, “Ibrahim’s film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn’t really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn’t great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good.”

On the other hand, Sharmila said nothing but purely praised Sara Ali Khan, stating, “Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She’ll also achieve that.”



It has been noticed that Sara Ali Khan has had a mixed career in Bollywood so far, with a few hits and several flops that faced trolling as well. Her early success came with the hits Kedarnath and Simmba, but films like Love Aaj Kal and Atrangi Re struggled at the box office.

During discussions surrounding Naadaniyaan, many netizens pointed out that while Sara’s debut was a superhit, her subsequent films didn’t perform well even to date. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut might be a disaster, but his acting was praised, with many noting his potential.