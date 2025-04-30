Shehnaaz Gill Buys Her Dream Mercedes Worth ₹1.65 Crore, Says 'My Hard Work Now Has Four Wheels'

Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way since she started her career in the acting industry. To celebrate her success, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant recently gifted herself a luxurious car worth crores. Social media users praised the actress for her achievement.

Shehnaaz Gill purchased a Mercedes GLS worth ₹1.32 crore

Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of photos on Instagram, celebrating her new black Mercedes GLS. In the first picture, she folded her hands and closed her eyes, fully immersed in the moment. The subsequent photos showed her performing puja rituals and posing with the car.

According to Carwale.com, the Mercedes GLS is a 7-seater full-size SUV priced ₹1.32 crore. It comes in five colours, and two variants, and offers engine options ranging from 2989 cc to 2999 cc. The SUV features an automatic transmission, and 9 airbags, and delivers a reported mileage of 11 km/l.

Shehnaaz Gill said her ‘hard work has now four wheels’

The Thank You For Coming actress joyfully shared the news with her fans, expressing her gratitude with the words, “From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! Waheguru tera shukar aa."