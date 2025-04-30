Shehnaaz Gill Buys Her Dream Mercedes Worth ₹1.65 Crore, Says 'My Hard Work Now Has Four Wheels'

Updated April 30th 2025, 18:45 IST
Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way since she started her career in the acting industry. To celebrate her success, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant recently gifted herself a luxurious car worth crores. Social media users praised the actress for her achievement.
Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of photos on Instagram, celebrating her new black Mercedes GLS. In the first picture, she folded her hands and closed her eyes, fully immersed in the moment. The subsequent photos showed her performing puja rituals and posing with the car.
According to Carwale.com, the Mercedes GLS is a 7-seater full-size SUV priced ₹1.32 crore. It comes in five colours, and two variants, and offers engine options ranging from 2989 cc to 2999 cc. The SUV features an automatic transmission, and 9 airbags, and delivers a reported mileage of 11 km/l.
The Thank You For Coming actress joyfully shared the news with her fans, expressing her gratitude with the words, “From dreams to driveways, my hard work now has four wheels. Feeling truly blessed! Waheguru tera shukar aa."
Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared in a special performance for the song Sajna Ve Sajna from the 2024 film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which went viral massively. She is currently working on two upcoming films, Sab First Class and Ikk Kudi, both set to release this year. Additionally, she is stepping into production with the Punjabi film Ikk Kudi.
