Best of Luck Nikki's 'Dolly Singh' Sheena Bajaj Announces First Pregnancy With Husband Rohit Purohit 6 Years After Wedding

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The actres, best known for her role as Dolly Singh in Best of Luck Nikki, took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy. In the announcement video, the couple can be seen twinning in pink as they shared the news of their pregnancy. Rohit could also be seen caressing Sheena's baby bump in a shot from the clip.

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit share glimpses of the baby shower

On April 30, the couple took to their Instagram account to share a reel that included a series of photos from their baby shower. The actress was dressed in a pink tulle gown, which perfectly highlighted her baby bump. She flaunted her maternity glow and teamed the look with a statement pearl necklace. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame complimented his wife in a matching pink suit.



They shared the announcement video with the caption, “need ur prayer, blessings, pls, bless us thats all we need, praying to god for a strength and courage to face the motherhood chapter of my life, pls pray my jouney sails smooth 🙏🙏🙏🙏sharing the biggest news with my my fans in the initial months of my pregnancy." Fans and well-wishers of the couple took to the comment section to send good wishes to the expecting parents on the new chapter of their lives.





Actress Samridhii Shukla, Garvita, Anita Raaj, Saloni Sandhu, Sambhavana Seth and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode also left heartwarming comments for the couple on their pregnancy announcement video.