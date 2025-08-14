Shilpa Shirodkar Files Police Complaint As A Bus Hits Her Car In Mumbai, Bigg Boss Fame Slams Transport Company For Shirking Responsibility: Anything Could Have Happened...

Shilpa Shirodkar’s car was recently involved in a road accident when a bus hit her BMW in Mumbai. Upset with the bus company for not taking responsibility, she shared her frustration on social media along with photos of the incident. She also thanked the Mumbai Police for helping her file a complaint.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s car was hit by a bus

On Wednesday, Shilpa shared on her Instagram story that a Cityflo bus had crashed into her BMW, and she criticised the bus company for refusing to take responsibility. She said she had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police and posted pictures showing the damage to her car.

In her caption, Shilpa wrote, “A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai, Mr Yogesh Kadam and Mr Vilas Mankote, are telling me it’s not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning!”

She also thanked the Mumbai Police for their prompt help, saying, “Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter. Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened.”