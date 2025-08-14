Alpha Actress Alia Bhatt Catches Early Show Of Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani's War 2 On Release Day | Watch

Alia Bhatt and her mother Soni Razdan caught the early show of Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, hit the big screens today, August 14. The film is a part of the YRF spyverse, in which Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha is the next chapter. Additionally, the actress also shares a good friendship with the director of War 2, which also contributes to the actress's support for the actioner.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tiger Shroff attend War 2 screening

Several celebrities attended the official screening of War 2 on August 13. While the event was not a big Bollywood spectacle, it was attended by several A-listers. The lead actor, Hrithik Roshan, arrived at the premiere with his friend and actor Kunal Kapoor. Tiger Shroff, who played the lead role in the first chapter of the movie in 2019, also marked his presence at the War 2 screening.

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad also arrived to support him at the premiere. Anil Kapoor, who shared the screen space with the actor in Fighter, too, attended the screening. Alia Bhatt, along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, also arrived to show support for the film.



War 2 is likely to register a solid opening at box office