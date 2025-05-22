Shilpa Shirodkar Recovers From COVID-19, Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Shares Health Update

Bigg Boss 18 contestant and Mahesh Babu's sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar tested positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus on May 19, amid the rise in cases worldwide. Since then, many fans and celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha have been sending their best wishes to her. Now days after, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan actress finally shared her health update on Instagram story.

Shilpa Shirodkar recovered 2 days after testing positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shilpa Shirodkar shared her health update and also thanked her fans for their well wishes. Bigg Boss 18 contestant posted a picture of Mumbai's Worli Sealink and wrote, “Finally recovered, feeling fine, thank you each one of you for your love. Have a super blessed Thursday.”

When did Shilpa Shirodkar test positive for COVID-19?

On Monday, May 19, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed on her Instagram handle that she had tested positive for COVID-19 aka coronavirus. She urged her followers to prioritise their health and wear masks. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Hello, people! I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!" Many of her fans and celebrity have since shared their concern on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha responded to the post, commenting, "Oh god!!! Take care shilpaaa… speedy recovery." Chum Darang also shared her wishes, writing, "Get Well Soon" with a heart emoji.