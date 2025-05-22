Priyanka Chopra Attends Another Bvlgari Event Days After Brand Was Accused Of Being 'Racist, Insensitive' For Misspelling Her Name

Priyanka Chopra has attended another event by the jewellery brand Bvlgari in Italy. Videos of the actress greeting the paparazzi at the event are now going viral on social media. Her appearance comes days after her fans took objection to the brand mispelling her name at the event in Sicily.

Priyanka Chopra reminds netizens of Bhumi Pednekar, here's why

On May 22, Priyanka Chopra attended an event hosted by Bvlgari. For the evening, the actress donned an ivory strapless gown. Her outfit was embellished with silver detailing and a matching sheer layer. Priyanka teamed the look with a statement necklace and matching earrings.

While most social media users lavished praises on Priyanka, some noticed that the actress is looking unusual. Fans on Reddit claimed that the actress resembled Bhumi Pednekar. Others commented that the way Priyanka is posing for the shutterbugs is different from her signature style. Nevertheless, her photos have been doing the rounds on social media.

Bvlgari misspells Priyanka Chopra's name

On May 20, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos from the Bvlgari event in Sicily. The actres donned a beige Christian Dior outfit for the event. BLACKPINK member Lisa and a popular Chinese actress also attended the event.