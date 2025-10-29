Shirdi Saibaba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised, Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Extends Support As Family Seeks Urgent Financial Aid

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for portraying Sai Baba on screen in the 90s, is reportedly hospitalised and battling from severe illness called sepsis. The 86-year-old has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital since the first week of October, while his family struggles with increasing medical expenses. After paparazzi page Viral Bhayani shared the news, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was among the first to come forward in support.

Sudhir Dalvi hospitalised, family seeks financial aid

According to Viral Bhayani’s page, the 86-year-old actor has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025. He is receiving treatment for severe sepsis, a life-threatening infection that has left him in a critical condition. Reports suggest that medical expenses have already exceeded ₹10 lakh and could rise to ₹15 lakh as treatment continues.

Sudhir Dalvi’s family has appealed for financial support from the film industry and the actor’s fans.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, was among those who responded to the post. She reportedly donated and wished Dalvi strength and recovery, commenting, “Done wishing him a speedy recovery.”

However, one user criticised her, writing, “Why did u mention here if you have helped… footage chahiye?"

Riddhima responded calmly but firmly, saying, “Everything in life is not about optics– Helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing."

Sudhir Dalvi remains a cherished name in Indian cinema and television. His portrayal of Sai Baba in the 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Saibaba is still being watched in many households.

He also earned praise for playing Rishi Vashishtha in Ramayan (1987) and appeared in films such as Junoon (1978) and Chandni (1989).