BLACKPINK Member Jisoo Buys Luxurious Villa In Seoul Worth ₹1,240 Crore, Becomes Neighbours With HYBE Founder Bang Si Hyuk: Report

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is getting love for her latest released track, which was in collaboration with Zyan Mallik. As she is now busy working on the upcoming album, BLINKs got a surprise with reports suggesting that the K-pop idol has purchased a luxurious villa in Seoul’s popular Gangnam area. The details of her new property are truly jaw-dropping.

BLACKPINK Jisoo buys a villa in Seoul?

According to reports, Jisoo has bought the property located in the L'ARBRE 27 complex. It is known for its exclusivity and high-profile residents, with HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk also reportedly owning a villa there.

The L'ARBRE 27 complex includes only 27 villas, each designed to offer maximum privacy and luxury. All units have already been sold, making the property highly desirable among South Korea’s top celebrities and business figures.

The pricing of the villas has also drawn attention. As reported by Pinkvilla, some penthouse units are priced at around 45 billion KRW (approximately 31.6 million USD), ranking them among the most expensive in Gangnam. Regular villas are said to cost about 20 billion KRW (around 14 million USD). Reports suggest BLACKPINK’s Jisoo may have purchased a regular unit, which converts to roughly ₹1,240 crore in Indian currency. However, these figures are not official, though multiple reports mention similar estimates.

The complex is still under construction, consisting of two buildings with five underground and seven above-ground floors. The project is expected to be finished before the new residents move in.

The Korean pop group member has not yet responded to the reports.