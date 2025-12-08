Shocking! Intruder Grabs Kanika Kapoor Mid-Performance In Meghalaya, Fans Appalled By Security Breach

A shocking incident from the Megong Festival in Meghalaya surfaced online on December 8, showing singer Kanika Kapoor facing an unexpected and frightening moment during her live performance. An unidentified man suddenly ran onto the stage and tried to grab her legs, as if attempting to lift her. Fortunately, her security team reacted quickly and pulled the man off the stage. Several videos of the incident are now going viral on social media, leaving fans appalled by the breach.

Intruder grabs Kanika Kapoor’s legs during the live concert, leaving onlookers shocked

Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan singer was performing last night when a fan suddenly ran onto the stage and tried to pick her up. Kanika was shocked and pushed him away, but she kept her calm and continued singing. Kapoor's security quickly intervened, stopped the man, and removed him from the stage within minutes. Fans were stunned by the unexpected breach, but Kanika maintained her composure and never paused her performance.

One fan wrote, "In India, women are not safe even on stage in front of several people with such a limelight." Another added, “If a woman in front of thousands isn’t safe, what hope is there for the ones walking alone? Teach sons respect, that’s the real solution.”

