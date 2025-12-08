Video: Mohit Chauhan Suffers Nasty Mid-Performance Fall During Concert At AIIMS Bhopal

Mohit Chauhan suffered a nasty fall during a performance at the Bhopal AIIMS concert while singing his popular track Nadan Parinda from Rockstar live on stage, in front of thousands of viewers. The 59-year-old singer has not yet shared whether he suffered any injuries. The incident happened during an ongoing event at the institute, leaving the audience shocked and worried. Videos of the moment are now going viral on social media.

In the video, Mohit Chauhan stands mid-performance, engaging the crowd with his vocals, when he suddenly falls on stage after getting tangled with a front light. He loses himself in the song and ends up bumping into the stage lighting. He tries to steady himself but eventually falls. Stage coordinators rush to help him within seconds. The organisers stop the music immediately as medical staff and organisers run to his aid. Since the incident occurred inside the AIIMS premises, doctors reportedly reached him without delay.