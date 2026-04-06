Shocking! Tamil Actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam Found Dead At Her Residence In Chennai, Investigation Underway
Tamil television actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam passed away on April 6, 2026. Her sudden death shocked the television industry and her fans. She was reportedly found dead at her residence in Chennai.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Tamil television actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam reportedly died on April 6, 2026, in Chennai. Her sudden death shocked the television industry and her fans, ending a career that had only just begun to gain momentum. She was best known for her role in the popular Sun TV serial Kayal.
Initial reports suggest that Subashini died by suicide, but officials are carrying out a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of her death.
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