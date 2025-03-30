Shraddha Kapoor's Post-Stree 2 Splurge Continues, Actress Adds ₹2.93 Crore Lexus Car To Her Luxury Collection

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2 released on August 15, 2024. The film broke all the boxoffice records and became a blockbuster success. After every film, the actress often takes time between projects and seems to fulfil her luxury wishlist. After purchasing a deluxe apartment at the start of the year, the OK Jaanu actress recently treated herself to a brand-new luxury car and was spotted enjoying a ride in it on the streets of Mumbai.

After Stree 2 success Shraddha Kapoor added stunning Lexus to her collection

The actress, who already owns a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth ₹4.04 crore, has now purchased a Lexus LM 350h 4-seater ultra-luxury car. In the latest video going viral, she is seen hopping out in her new car after a gym session, turning heads on the streets of Mumbai.

As per Lexus's official website, the on-road price of the Lexus LM 350h 4-seater in Mumbai is around ₹2.93 crore. Shraddha chose a striking graphite black shade for her vehicle. Its luxurious features include reclining seats, a driver armrest storage, a cup holder, a 48-inch widescreen display, and an electrically adjustable sunroof or moonroof.

The car’s e-Latch system, combined with door easy closer technology, ensures quiet and effortless entry and exit. It features 5 doors, 2 rows, 6 speakers, voice command, and several advanced functionalities. A convenient storage system is also positioned near the rear passengers' feet.

Other Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor also own the Lexus LM 350h.

When Shraddha Kapoor acquired a luxurious apartment for ₹6.24 Crore in Mumbai