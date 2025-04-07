Shraddha Kapoor's Then Vs Now Photos: Has Stree 2 Star Undergone Botox Treatment?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses. As she gets older, her beauty and fitness continue to impress, making her look even more graceful with time. Cosmetic surgery rumours often follow celebrities closely, but only a few stars escape the speculation. And Stree 2 actress has become the focus of this online chitter chatter after her latest photos went viral. Fans are questioning whether the naturally beautiful actress has added Botox to her appearance or just baseless rumours. While nothing has been confirmed, the internet is divided.

Shraddha Kapoor's recent appearances sparked speculation—Botox or not?

On April 5, Shraddha Kapoor made a public appearance that quickly stirred conversation online. The 38-year-old actress attended an event months after the success of Stree 2 and, as always, looked stunning. Her appearance led many on the internet to speculate whether she had undergone cosmetic procedures.

One user commented, “She looks like recently did another lip job at the time of time it’s just settling. Nothing else.” Another wrote, “Looks like she got botoxed.” A third joked, “She looks like a Madame Tussauds statue of herself.” Someone else added, “The eyes look off. She look bit different from her last movie Stree 2. Like something is off.”

Despite the rumours, her fans came to her defence. One responded, “That’s rubbish, she is all natural.” Another added, “She is the most natural faced actress in Bollywood, people can compare with old pictures.”

There has been no official statement or confirmation about any botox treatments, making all the rumours baseless and her appearance closely resembles how she looked during Stree 2.

Stree 2 director calls Shraddha Kapoor’s laugh as ‘chudail ki hassi’

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta, Amar Kaushik said about Shraddha Kapoor's casting, “puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aarahe the, aur flight mein who unko mili thi (The credit of Shraddha’s casting goes to Dinesh Vijan. He was on a flight with Shraddha, and he had met her).”

He went on to add, “Toh unhone bola, Amar woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai, sorry Shraddha. So, aisa kuch bola tha unhone. Chudail bola tha ya kuch aur, I am not sure. Toh main jab unhe mila toh sabse pehle maine unko bola haso (So, he told me Amar she laughs like a Stree. She laughs like a witch, sorry Shraddha. So, he said something like that, I don’t remember he said witch or something else, I am not sure. So, when I met Shraddha, the first thing I told her was to laugh).”