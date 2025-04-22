Shubhangi Atre Trolled After Husband Dies From Liver Cirrhosis Months After Their Divorce: Left Him In His Last Time...

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre’s ex-husband Piyush Poorey passed away on April 19, 2025 after reportedly battling from liver cirrhosis. The actress is in deep grief as she learned about his death via media and has not yet shared any statement on social media.

The couple were married for over 22 years before finalising their divorce on 5 February this year. They have a daughter, Ashi, born a year after their marriage. Many reports suggest they cut all the ties before Piyush's passing. The insider in the know also shared that Shubhangi has returned to the set of her show due to professional obligations. Amid this time, some netizens have been pointing fingers at the actress for not being with her ex-husband during his final moments.

Shubhangi Atre being trolled after husband’s death

A source close to the actress revealed to publications that Shubhangi was not in contact with her ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, before his death. The source also mentioned that she resumed filming for her show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai on 20 April 2025.

Shubhangi Atre with Piyush Poore | Image: X

On social media, some users expressed their condolences to the actress, while few have criticised her for not mourning in a way they expected. Some showing their discomfort by trolling her for leaving Piyush while he was suffering from cirrhosis.

When Shubhangi Atre called her divorce ‘painful’

After her divorce from Piyush, Shubhangi described it as painful in an interview with Bombay Times. She revealed that she had been deeply committed to the relationship, but over time, irreconcilable differences emerged. Shubhangi also shared that ending their marriage felt like a weight had been lifted from her chest.

When everything was fine between Piyush and Shubhangi

In 2021, Shubhangi Atre opened up about her relationship with Piyush Poorey. In an interview with IANS, she said, “Peeyush has always given me a democracy to explore and grow. I could try flying high as I know if I ever fall, he will hold me.