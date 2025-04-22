Hrithik Roshan’s PR Team Accused of Intimidating Fans as Refund Demands Rise Amid US Tour Backlash

Hrithik Roshan’s recent US tour, organized to celebrate his 25-year milestone in Bollywood, has sparked controversy and widespread fan backlash.

After visiting cities like Atlanta, Houston, New Jersey, and Chicago, fans who attended the much-hyped "Rangotsav" event are now voicing frustration over alleged mismanagement, broken promises for meet-and-greets, and a lack of clear communication from the organisers.

One US-based fan has gone viral after sharing a screenshot of an email she received from Hrithik Roshan’s PR team. In the mail, the team politely requested her to consider removing or updating her critical social media posts.

The message read, “We also kindly ask if you are open to it that you consider removing the video or updating it to reflect that a resolution was reached. We understand you are speaking for many others, and we are working to address concerns from attendees across the board. Please let us know how you would like to proceed. We truly value your voice, and we hope that we can turn this into something constructive.”

The post sparked a buzz on Reddit, where users accused Hrithik Roshan’s team of trying to silence criticism and allegedly sending subtle threats to upset fans.

Many US-based attendees are now demanding refunds, citing Hrithik’s apparent refusal to engage in promised meet-and-greets despite having paid for VIP access.

"He gets away with a lot because of pretty privilege," one Reddit user commented. "But this is scamming. People paid for meet-and-greets that didn’t happen, and now they’re being denied refunds." Another added, “Why is he even doing this tour? It looks like a cash grab for Krrish 4.”

In response, Hrithik Roshan’s US team issued a firm statement denying the allegations. Chloe E. Jones, spokesperson for the actor’s event team, labelled the accusations “baseless” and claimed Hrithik had fulfilled all his professional commitments.