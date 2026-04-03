Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Malayalam Sequel Braves Dhurandhar 2 Wave To Post ₹10 Crore Biz

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Producer Vipin Das' Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys was a smash hit in 2024. Its sequel, Vaazha 2: Biopic Of A Billion Bros has got off to a great start at the box office after releasing on April 2. Since the numbers posted are much more than its predecessor did, the sequel will not only surpass the first part in terms of collections very soon, but is sure to become a bigger commercial hit. The initial reviews have been highly positive and the word-of-mouth is attracting good footfalls despite limited showcasing and competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Malayalam movie performs well amid Dhurandhar 2 wave

Director Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is posting terrific numbers across India. The craze for the film is such that viewers are watching it in Hindi, with subtitles. In Kerala, the Bollywood film is playing in around 2000 shows and is receiving decent response. With Vaazha 2 releasing, Dhurandhar 2 wave has been effectively countered in Kerala.

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Vaazha 2 is directed by Savin SA | Image: X

On day 1 (April 2), the coming-of-age comedy drama collected ₹4.75 crore from 1173 shows. On day 2, the figures bumped up to ₹5.15 crore. The two-day total of the film stands at ₹9.90 crore, with Saturday and Easter Sunday certain to boost its biz further.

Vaazha, in 2024, minted ₹23.46 crore nett in India during its run. The sequel is on track to outgross its predecessor in the first weekend only. The film follows the male friendship of four schoolboys in a town in Kerala who lead rather aimless lives riddled with failure. Hashir, Ajin Joy, Vinayak and Alan Bin Siraj play the leading roles in this Savin SA directorial.