Smriti Mandhana Makes First Public Appearance After Calling Off Wedding With Ex-fiance Palash Muchhal | Video

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were in the news lately for all the wrong reasons. The ex-couple, who looked much in love and even began with the pre-wedding festivities, called off their wedding at the last minute. They didn't reveal the reason and simply shared posts on their respective social media handles informing their fans about the cancelled wedding and shut down the cheating rumours. Days later, Indian cricketer Smriti was snapped for the first time at the airport on Wednesday.

Smriti Mandhana makes her first appearance after calling off her wedding

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Smriti was snapped exiting the airport premises with a black mask on her face. She didn't interact with the media and immediately sat in her car.

Soon after the video was dropped, netizens flooded the comment section expressing concern. A user wrote, "So strong she is." Another wrote, "Proud of you girl". A user urged, "Can the media leave Smriti alone? She’s been through enough. Let her heal on her own. Stop following her everywhere and stop clicking her pics and videos."

A few days ago, Smriti was snapped training in the nets for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Smriti Mandhana's official statement on calling off the wedding

In her official statement, Smriti Mandhana wrote, “Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person, and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.” The statement further reads, “I would like to close the matter here, and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

“I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all, and for me, that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible, and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you all for your support. It's time to move forward,” she concluded.

