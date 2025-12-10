Dhurandhar: Saumya Tandon And Sara Arjun Steal The Show In Short But Strong Roles In The Ranveer Singh Led Movie Based On Lyari Gang War

The testosterone-laden espionage thriller Dhurandhar hit the big screens on December 5, and a lot has been said about the movie directed by Aditya Dhar. The espionage thriller is set in Pakistan, specifically the infamous town of Lyari. The performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna have been widely discussed since the movie's release. However, the two female characters - Sara Arjun and Saumya Tandon- have also held their fort and have done justice to their short but significant screen time in the 3.5-hour-long Dhurandhar.

Sara Arjun and Saumya Tandon are the only two significant female characters in an otherwise male-led Dhurandhar | Image: X

What roles do Saumya Tandon and Sara Arjun play in Dhurandhar?

Saumya Tandon is the first female character introduced in Dhurandhar. Her entry comes after the introductions of R. Madhavan, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The TV actress, best known for her role as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, enters the scene when a tragedy strikes the family of Rehman Dakait (played by Khanna). She plays the role of Rahman Dakait's wife and the mother of his two young sons.

Saumya Tandon plays the role of Akshay Khanna's wife in Dhurandhar | Image: X

Sara Arjun, presented as the female lead of Dhurandhar, essays the role of Yalina Jamali. The 19-year-old actress is shown to be that exact age in the movie as well. She appears in the role of the young, rebel daughter of the slimy minister, Jameel Jamali. She later becomes the love interest of Ranveer Singh's character Hamza.



Sara Arjun is the daughter of popular actor Raj Arjun | Image: X

Advertisement

Aditya Dhar's presentation of female characters in Dhurandhar is a much-needed lesson

Saumya Tandon and Sara Arjun's character in Dhurandhar is the answer to all those still playing devil's advocate for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and YRF's spyverse. In an otherwise out-and-out boy movie, the two female characters shine bright, one sans any dialogue. The roles of both these characters are not meaty; in fact, if you ask if the movie could be made without them? Probably. Yet each time the actors appear on screen, you can't help but fixate, longing for more.

The character of Saumya Tandon needs a special mention here. Throughout the movie, she has only one dialogue, a three-second shot of her taking her husband's name. The makers have not even bothered to reveal the name of her character in the 3.5-hour-long film. Yet, she is there, in every pivotal moment. She is the wife, the mother, the undeclared first lady of Lyari. Though unassuming, she is strong, and her tears and piercing looks are enough to convince the audience why she is perfectly suited to have wed the menacing gangster, Rahman Dakait.



Also Read: Dhurandhar Screening Disrupted In Bhopal's Theatre Over Scuffle

Advertisement

The inexperienced Sara Arjun lit up the screen, proving that her talent is far beyond her years. She effortlessly slips out of the role of a rebel daughter and into a devoted wife, unknowing that she is being used as a ploy in a larger plot. She carries a childlike innocence when she talks to Hamza and displays the maturity of a nuisance actor when she talks about the ill deeds of her father. What Sara does best here is the balancing act.