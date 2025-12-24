Smriti Mandhana's World Cup Victory Lap Completely Ruined By Palaash Muchhal

Smriti and Palaash Muchhal have called off their wedding and split after dating for almost 6 years | Image: Republic

Smriti Mandhana guided India's Women's cricket team to their first World Cup victory this year. Shortly after the historic win, Smriti announced her engagement with Palaash Muchhal, resting years of relationship rumours. The couple swiftly proceeded to their wedding functions and photos and videos from their sangeet, haldi and mehendi went viral post mid November. However, ahead of the planned wedding on November 23, a bombshell dropped.

Smriti and Palaash postponed their nuptials on the eve of the wedding. Smriti's father landed in a hospital after experiencing “heart-attack like” symptoms. While the internet tried to wrap its head around this sudden family drama and the reason behind Smriti and Palaash postponing their marriage, unverified posts circulating online hinted that the groom-to-be had allegedly cheated on Smriti and got caught red handed.

As speculation continued over Palaash's alleged infidelity, the former couple confirmed their split and called off the wedding. While Smriti has seemingly witnessed one of the lowest points in her personal life, her World Cup victory lap also stands ruined.

As part of the celebration of the Women's World Cup win, team India featured in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, with host Amitabh Bachchan. However, since the episode was shot immediately after Smriti's wedding scandal became headlines, she skipped featuring in it. Now, the team is supposed to feature in The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix and here again, Smriti is missing. It appears as if she is deliberately avoiding chat shows and public exposure as her personal life remains in focus.

