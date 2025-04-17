New OTT Shows Releasing (April 17-April 20): Khauf, Law & Order 5, Jane 3, Ransom Canyon And More To Binge-watch This Weekend

Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms are slated to release web shows over the weekend. From Khauf and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5 to Ransom Canyon, the list will pique your interest as it has series from all popular genres.

Ransom Canyon

Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love. Starring Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, and Eoin Macken, the series will stream today, April 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Istanbul Encyclopedia

A young student moves in with an estranged family friend in Istanbul, trading her humble hometown for a city that tests her identity — and convictions. Starring Canan Ergüder, Helin Kandemir and Kaan Miraç Sezen, the series is streaming on an OTT platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jane season 3

Jane is a 9-year-old on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David and Greybeard the chimpanzee on an epic adventure to help protect wild animals all around the world. The series is slated to release on April 18.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 5

Season 5 sees Detective Elliot Stabler facing a vengeful crime family and new challenges in the world of organized crime. The crime thriller series will release on April 18.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Khauf

Madhu moves into a hostel in Delhi to start afresh, but her room hides a sinister presence that begins to get stronger each day, alarming the other women on her floor. They know what the room hides and desperately want her gone before it is too late for them all. Starring Rajat Kapoor, Monika Panwar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shilpa Shukla and Abhishek Chauhan, the series will stream on April 18.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Sea Beyond

It follows two teenagers doing time in Naples. Filippo dreams of becoming a musician, and Carmine of becoming a hairdresser. Will they be strong enough to oppose the attacks from fellow detainee Ciro, the crime boss? The series will start streaming on April 20.