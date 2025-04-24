Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Purchase BMW Worth ₹1 Cr Months After Bringing Home Swanky BMW i7 Electric Sedan Priced At ₹2 Cr

Updated April 24th 2025, 18:44 IST
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot last year on June 23, 2024, in a private civil ceremony at their Bandra home. Since then, the couple has been enjoying their honeymoon phase. A year after gifting his wife, the Dabangg actress, a luxurious BMW i7, actor and businessman Zaheer Iqbal treated himself to a brand-new BMW.
On Instagram, he posted a picture with his new BMW alongside his wife, Sonakshi. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations for the couple.
The BMW is from either the X5 or X3 series, with an estimated price ranging between ₹90 lakh and ₹1.37 crore. Zaheer’s caption included, “Beyond excited to finally get behind the wheel of my new ride."
Fans expressed their love in the comments, writing messages like, “Congratulations bhai," “Mubarak ho bhaijaan," and “Most beautiful couple in the world," among others.
According to IANS, Zaheer Iqbal reportedly gifted Sonakshi Sinha a BMW i7 electric sedan, worth around ₹2 crore, as a wedding present.
The couple went to their wedding reception in the Bastian in a brand-new car which went viral.
