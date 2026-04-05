Leaked Pictures From Prabhas' Fauzi Set Make Movie Trend Online, Makers Issue Strict Warning After Breach

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars of Tollywood, and any photo or public outing of his becomes a spectacle for fans. The same happened on Saturday when photos from the Fauzi set found their way on social media. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the actor and is scheduled to release later this year.

As a result of the leaks, the film and Prabhas became one of the top trends on social media. While the photos from the set certainly helped increase the hype for the movie, the leaks did not sit well with the makers of the project. Taking to the official X (formerly Twitter) account, the movie makers issued a stern note warning netizens of the generation and circulation of the leaked photos.

The post by the account read, “It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved.” The statement further read, “These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content.”



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Director of the movie, Hanu Raghavapudi, also reshared the post and requested his fans and followers not to share leaks from Fauzi. He wrote, “We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres.”



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