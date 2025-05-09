Sonam Kapoor's Aisha Co-star Amrita Puri Buys Luxury Apartment Worth ₹37 Crore In Mumbai

Actress Amrita Puri and her parents, Aditya and Anita Puri, bought a luxurious apartment in Mumbai's prestigious Lower Parel area. Property registration documents, verified on the Registration Department's website and reviewed by Square Yards, show that the deal was finalised in April 2025 for ₹37 crore, as per Square Yards.

The report reveals that the apartment is in World One, a part of the prestigious World Towers project by the Lodha Group and located on the 49th floor. Covering a built-up area of about 505.85 square metres (approximately 5,446.53 square feet), this luxurious unit comes with four dedicated car parking spaces, a common feature in Mumbai’s high-end real estate.

The document mentioned that the family also paid ₹2.22 crore in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges in addition to the purchase price.

Lower Parel remains one of Mumbai’s most desirable residential areas, as many celebs live there.

The locality is home to Bollywood celebrities, including actors Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, writer Amish Tripathi, and sports personality Zaheer Khan, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Amrita Puri got fame after her roles in Aisha, Kai Po Che, and the hit series Four More Shots Please. She is the daughter of Aditya Puri, the former MD of HDFC Bank and a highly regarded figure in Indian banking.

She began her acting career in 2010 with Aisha, featuring Sonam Kapoor, Anand Tiwari, Abhay Deol, Ira Dubey, and others.