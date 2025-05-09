The Royals X Review: Bhumi Pednekar-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Netflix Series Gets Thumbs Down, Netizens Call It ‘Mostly Unwatchable’

Netflix’s new web series The Royals features Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter finally released on May 9. In a crime thriller-infested OTT ground, light-hearted rom-com offer a refreshing pitch, especially during times of tense situation. As soon as Netflix show got aired, many fans watched all the 8 episodes in one go and seems didn’t like it much.

Did the Royals fail to impress fans?

Netizens and critics who binge-watched Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khattar’s romantic comedy series shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), labelling it "the most unwatchable series."

One viewer commented, “The Royals on Netflix isn't half bad (posh and hot people angst is always a bingeable genre). But it's the first time I've noticed how bad the background score is. Loud, tacky and almost makes the show unwatchable at places.”

Another criticised, “The new Netflix series, THE ROYALS, is a lifestyle algorithm posing as a rom-com. Mostly unwatchable.”

Some, however, praised the series, with one remarking, “Every character #BhumiPednekar plays is different — but the excellence is always the same and #TheRoyals is no exception.”

What The Royals is about and where to watch it?

The Royals features Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, supported by a stellar cast that includes Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Lisa Mishra, and Chunky Panday.