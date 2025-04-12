Sonu Kakkar Cuts Ties With Younger Siblings Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Says 'I'm No Longer Their Sister'

Singer Sonu Kakkar shared a post on X, leaving fans worried. She shared that she is no longer "a sister" to her younger siblings Tony and Neha Kakkar, further revealing that her decision has come from "a place of deep emotional pain". Sonu's post led netizens to speculate the reason behind the fallout between the Kakkar siblings. Many suggested that it may be a fake or a post related to the promotion of an upcoming song.

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today," Sonu wrote on X on Saturday.

The Kakkar siblings are singers and composers | Image: Instagram

Sonu Kakkar's X post goes viral



Sonu Kakkar has worked with Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

Sonu, who has judged singing reality shows and also featured in Coke Studio India, has collaborated professionally with both Tony and Neha Kakkar in the past. She has sung songs composed by Tony, like Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, Urban Munda, Phir Teri Bahon Mein, Ooh La La, Funky Mohabbat and Booty Shake. Some of these tracks also featured Neha as an accompanying vocalist. In MTV Unplugged, the three Kakkar siblings sang Story Of Kakkars live. The track was composed by Tony and highlights their rise to fame in the music industry. On &TV's show Music Ki Pathshala, they sang the viral track Mile Ho Tum Humko together on stage.

Sonu and Neha have lent their vocals to Bollywood songs London Thumakda from Queen, Blue Theme from Blue and the single Chamba. The reason behind their fallout is not known yet.

Watch: Tony Kakkar's birthday celebration video, Sonu Kakkar missing

A video, meanwhile, from Tony Kakkar's birthday celebration has gone viral in which everyone from the Kakkar family, including Neha and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, their parents and others are present at a party.