The Vickyfication Of Hathi Ram Choudhary: Jaideep Ahlawat Casts A Spell With Cool Dance Moves In Jewel Thief Song Jaadu

The heist film Jewel Thief is all set to stream on Netflix on April 25. The team is promoting it ahead of its release and the Jaadu track is making waves on the internet. Netizens seemed to have discovered Jaideep Ahlawat's hidden talent for dancing in the peppy number. The actor is known for his serious roles in Paatal Lok, Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, Ajeeb Daastaans and more, but Jewel Thief may show a different shade of him.

In the Jaadu song, Jaideep grooves and internet users are enjoying this unseen side of him. After the track picked up and went viral on the internet, netizens now want him to do more of it and less of the serious roles he is known for. "Finally talented logo ka talent bahar aa raha hai," commented one, while another one said, "The Vickyfication of Hathi Ram Choudhary". Many compared his slick dance moves to Vicky Kaushal and other stars known for dancing on screen.

"We didn't knew Jaideep Sir Could dance also," said one and another commented, "Can't and won't unsee it". Many also praised his costumes, which went well with the set design and milieu.

Jaideep also posted about the praise he has been receiving on social media for his dancing skills in the Jaadu song from Jewel Thief. He posted a clip on his Instagram stories and wrote over it, "Some moves".

As the buzz surrounding the song and the movie grew, Netflix also posted another clip, specifically of Jaideep's dance segment. Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins features Saif Ali Khan as a jewel thief, who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond – The African Red Sun.