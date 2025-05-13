Sonu Nigam Moves Karnataka High Court To Quash FIR In Controversial Pahalgam Remarks Case

Sonu Nigam has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR registered against him by the Karnataka Police. The FIR pertains to his remarks linking a demand for a Kannada song during a performance in Bengaluru to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. While many called his comments "ridiculous" and "unwarranted", some sections took deep offence in the matter and filed a complaint against him.

There are also reports that Sonu has been boycotted by the Kannada film industry for his derogatory remarks. Meanwhile, the matter pertaining to the FIR against him has been listed for hearing on May 15, a bench headed by Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar said.

An FIR was filed against Sonu Nigam for comments during a college fest in Bengaluru | Image: Instagram

During the event at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Bengaluru on April 22, Sonu was interrupted by a member of the audience, who demanded he sing a Kannada song.

Sonu said in response, “I have sung in different languages. Among them, the best songs are in Kannada. Whenever I come to Karnataka, I come with a lot of love and respect. You all have treated me like family. I always sing Kannada songs when requested. I’ve been singing in Kannada longer than that youth’s age. But I didn’t like the way he shouted ‘Kannada, Kannada’. It is because of such behaviour that incidents like the Pahalgam attack happen.”

His remarks sparked outrage, with several Kannada organisations demanding an unconditional apology. Sonu been served a notice and asked to appear for questioning by the Avalahalli Police, who are investigating the case.