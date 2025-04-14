Space Is Going To Finally Be Glam: Katy Perry's Cheery Message Before Blue-Origin's All Women Flight Lift Off

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, journalist Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe have embarked on a historic all-female crew Space mission. Their 11-minute suborbital journey onboard the New Shepard spacecraft commenced at 7 pm IST on April 14. The journey is expected to offer the crew breathtaking views of Earth from the capsule window. Ahead of the launch, the designer label of the custom astronaut suits, Monse, shared how the blue suits were tailor-made to combine style with comfort and practicality.

Speaking to the New York Times, the designer shared that the suits were made to fit each of the women's bodies using 3D scanning. The designs were worked on by Monse co-founders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kin in collaboration with Jeff Bezos' partner, Lauren Sanchez. She told the publication, “Usually, these suits are made for a man." Monse co-founders cited ski suits as the inspiration for the outfits, while Sanchez described it as ‘elegant' with a ‘little spice'. Sanchez admitted to preparing for a stylish space debut and told Elle that the crew will be wearing eyelash extensions in the capsule.



Katy Perry also chimed in on her preparation for the flight. In a quirky message, the pop singer shared, “Space is going to finally be glam. We are going to put the ‘ass’ in astronaut.”



In an Instagram post made hours before the Space launch, Katy Perry shared how she will finally get to live her lifelong dream. Sharing behind-the-scenes video of the preparation before the big flight, the Roar hitmaker wrote, “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.” In a message, Perry confirmed that she will announce the setlist of her next tour from space.



