'Dream Will Become a Reality': Katy Perry Ahead of Nerve-Wracking Rocket Launch

Washington: Pop icon Katy Perry shared her excitement ahead of the launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, which is all set for liftoff today, April 14, 2025. In a significant step for commercial spaceflight, the mission features an all-female crew, marking a milestone in the push for greater inclusivity in space travel.

In an Instagram post shared just hours before launch, Perry expressed her long-held dream: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality.” She also posted a behind-the-scenes video highlighting the team's preparations.

Earlier, Perry had opened up about mentally preparing for the historic flight. “I am talking to myself every day and going, ‘You’re brave, you’re bold, you are doing this for the next generation to inspire so many different people, but especially young girls to go, “I’ll go to space in the future." No limitations.'"

The NS-31 flight will be the 11th human mission for Blue Origin’s suborbital New Shepard program. Alongside Perry, the crew includes Jeff Bezos’ partner and pilot Lauren Sánchez, CBS journalist Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

Also read | Katy Perry to Fly Into Space with Blue Origin on April 14: How and When to Watch the Flight LIVE

When and Where Will the Launch Take Place?

The New Shepard suborbital flight is scheduled to lift off at 9:30 am EDT. The rocket will take its six-member crew past the Kármán line—100 kilometers above the Earth, marking the official boundary of space.