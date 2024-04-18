Advertisement

Tom Holland's X account has been reportedly hacked. However, an official statement is awaited. The actor's fans became suspicious when a post about a partnership with a cryptocurrency company appeared on his timeline on April 16. The post has since been deleted. The deleted post encouraged fans to sign up for access to a digital currency known as Spider Coin.

Netizens react after Tom Holland's account gets hacked

Tom Holland's unexpected social media post left fans perplexed. Known for his limited online presence, the Marvel actor's unexpected endorsement of cryptocurrency led many to believe his account had been compromised. Additionally, his profile bio was changed to a link related to the supposed partnership.

Tom Holland’s Twitter/X account has been hacked. pic.twitter.com/ZPRYI6GXgK — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel)

Tom holland getting hacked was not on my 2024 bingo card but here we are. pic.twitter.com/O0Y3bsHL6n — Tom Holland Daily 🕸💮 (@tom_hourly)

tom holland is so chronically offline he will only know he is hacked next month — 🖤⁷ (@joondaya)

Another puzzling post featured a selfie of an unidentified person, suspected to be the hacker, with a caption referencing a famous scene from Sam Raimi's early 2000s Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire. Both the crypto and photo posts have since been removed.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions from confused fans. While some expressed relief that Holland hadn't genuinely endorsed cryptocurrency, others used the situation as an opportunity for humour, joking about why the hacker didn't take advantage of the situation to create fake Spider-Man 4 teasers.

Celebs who have been previously subjected to similar instances

Previously, celebrities in the Indian entertainment industry have been targeted by cyberattacks, including Amitabh Bachchan, and Shahid Kapoor among others. Amitabh Bachchan fell victim to hackers. A Turkish hacker gained access to the megastar's X account and altered his profile and cover photos, as well as his bio. Shruti Haasan suffered multiple cyber attacks that compromised her X, Facebook, and Gmail accounts. Cybercriminals first targeted her Facebook page, sharing pictures of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, and then hacked her X account. Shahid Kapoor's X and Instagram accounts were hacked in 2018 by hackers, who criticised his role in Padmaavat.