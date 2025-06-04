Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon Step Out On A Dinner Date Weeks After Shutting Down Relationship Rumours | Watch

Rumours about Stebin Ben dating Nupur Sanon, Kriti Sanon’s sister, have been around for years, but both have consistently denied any romantic involvement. Despite their confessions, fans find it hard to believe they are not a couple. Recently, both were spotted together at Bandra BKC, sparking further speculation about their little 'backdoor DTR'.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben were spotted together months after debugging the relationship rumours

On June 3, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben were seen together at Bandra BKC in Mumbai. They arrived for a dinner date in a striking yellow Lamborghini, reportedly valued at around ₹8 crores. Kriti Sanon’s sister opted for a blue dress paired with matching gladiators and styled her hair in a casual ponytail, creating a relaxed bohemian vibe. Meanwhile, the singer chose a loose beige shirt paired with black trousers.

Although Stebin has stated that he is not in a relationship with Nupur, he acknowledged that they share a special bond. Fans, however, continue to speculate about their connection.

Stebin Ben on dating Nupur Sanon

In an old interview with Filmy Gyan, Stebin responded to a fan's question about whether Sanon inspired his love songs. Laughing at the speculation, he said, “Yes, of course, I am single. I have never said anything like that, so I don’t know how people assumed it.” He further added, “People created their own stories.”