Updated January 30th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

Sting Dons Kurta Pajama At Bash After Lollapalooza India Performance, Madhuri Dixit Shares Photos

Madhuri Dixit shared inside pictures from Natasha Poonawalla's party. The actress and her husband can be seen posing with singer Sting Styler and his wife.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit | Image:Madhuri Dixit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene recently shared glimpses of their delightful evening. The Dil To Pagal Hai star spent an evening with English musician Sting and his wife Trudie Styler. The star-studded affair took place after the Lollapalooza India 2024 music festival, hosted by Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla at their Mumbai residence.

When Madhuri Dixit met Sting And Trudie Styler

On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene took to their Instagram account to share some pictures with the Desert Rose fame Sting, as well as his wife Trudie Styler. In her Instagram caption, Madhuri expressed joy about the enchanting evening, thanking the hosts for their hospitality. She described the gathering as a pleasure and underscored meeting Sting and Trudie as one of the highlights. 

The Devdas fame captioned it, “Had an amazing evening with our gracious hosts, @shawkiranmazumdar and @adarpoonawalla and @natasha.poonawalla. It was such a pleasure spending time with everyone. One of the highlights was meeting @theofficialsting and @trudiestyler who are truly amazing and so lovely”. Madhuri, Dr Shriram Nene, Sting, and Trudie can seen happily posing together in the first picture, while the next picture features Adar Poonawalla and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw too with them.

Where did Madhuri Dixit meet the global star?

The Jonas Brothers, Sting, Halsey, and One Republic graced Mumbai for the Lollapalooza India 2024 music festival. Following the musical extravaganza, Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla hosted an exclusive gathering attended by international sensations like Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sting, along with Bollywood celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and others. 

Madhuri Dixit showcased elegance in a black power suit with golden fringe detailing and shared heartwarming pictures from the star-studded evening. Dr. Shriram Nene, Sting, Trudie Styler, Adar Poonawalla, and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also graced the frames. Madhuri expressed gratitude to the hosts and highlighted meeting Sting and Trudie as one of the memorable highlights of the event.

The star-studded bash continued to make waves on social media, with Bhumi Pednekar, Sussanne Khan, and Rohini Iyer also sharing moments from the event.

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

