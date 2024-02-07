Advertisement

Raashii Khanna, who recently held an AMA session with her fans on her Instagram handle shared an interesting update about her series Farzi's season. The actress shared the release date of the series and also some updates about its shoot.

What did Raashii Khanna reveal about Farzi 2?

Raashii, who was answering a lot of questions asked by her fans on her Instagram AMA session, also shared details about Farzi 2 upon being asked. Talking about the series, Raashii said, "Meri Raj sir se baat hui thi, jo humare director hain. Unhone mujhse bola ki hum log next year beginning mein Farzi shoot karna start karenge. (I spoke to Raj Sir, who is the director of our show. He told me that we will begin shooting by the start of next year). So I am guessing, hopefully by next year end."

What do we know about Farzi?

Farzi, a black comedy crime thriller series, is directed by the director duo Raj and DK. The series stars Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora in the lead roles. The series is about a disillusioned artist who decides to make counterfeit money, The first season streamed on Prime Video on February 10 last year and received positive reviews. It also emerged as the most-watched Indian streaming series of the year. It was around the end of February last year when Shahid Kapoor confirmed season 2 of the series. Farzi marked Shahid's OTT debut.

