Pawan Kalyan was last seen in supernatural fantasy comedy, Bro. The actor interestingly essayed the role of the God of Time as he shared screen space with his real life nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Despite the unique premise of the film, it failed to make much impact at the box office, considering the kind of names it carried, minting ₹82.68 crores at the domestic box office. The veteran actor now has a hefty lineup of projects ahead of him, all of which are halted owing to his political responsibilities. Amid the delay, the long-standing project OG, has reportedly zeroed in on a release date.

OG to release in September?



The makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer OG have reportedly locked in an official release date for the film. As per a recent Aakashvaani update, OG will release in theatres worldwide on September 27 this year. An official confirmation on the same however, is awaited from the makers.

BIG BREAKING -



Powerstar #PawanKalyan’s Highly Anticipated #OG to have a Grand Release Worldwide on 27th September 2024. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) January 30, 2024

They Call Him OG, an epic action film, has been written and directed by Sujeeth. It will feature Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Ojas Gambheera, or, OG. Emraan Hashmi will be holding a pivotal role in the film in what will mark his Telugu debut, flanked by an ensemble cast comprising of Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj and Arjun Das. Besides OG, Pawan Kalyan also has films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh - both delayed due to the actor's political commitments.

Pawan Kalyan will reportedly turn singer for OG



The music for OG has been composed by S Thaman, who was just involved in the same capacity for the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. During his appearance on a popular singing reality television show, S Thaman dropped a major detail abut OG, all but confirming that Pawan Kalyan would be lending his voice to a song in the film.

If true, this would mean that the actor would be tapping into his singing talent after a gap of over 5 years, his last song having been Kodakaa Koteswar Rao from 2018 film Agnyathavaasi.

