Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi's OG Locks September Release Date After Multiple Delays?

Pawan Kalyan has a hefty lineup of projects ahead of him. Of these, the makers of film OG appear to have locked in a worldwide release date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan in OG
Pawan Kalyan in OG | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in supernatural fantasy comedy, Bro. The actor interestingly essayed the role of the God of Time as he shared screen space with his real life nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Despite the unique premise of the film, it failed to make much impact at the box office, considering the kind of names it carried, minting ₹82.68 crores at the domestic box office. The veteran actor now has a hefty lineup of projects ahead of him, all of which are halted owing to his political responsibilities. Amid the delay, the long-standing project OG, has reportedly zeroed in on a release date.

Advertisement

OG to release in September?


The makers of the Pawan Kalyan starrer OG have reportedly locked in an official release date for the film. As per a recent Aakashvaani update, OG will release in theatres worldwide on September 27 this year. An official confirmation on the same however, is awaited from the makers.

Advertisement

They Call Him OG, an epic action film, has been written and directed by Sujeeth. It will feature Pawan Kalyan in the titular role of Ojas Gambheera, or, OG. Emraan Hashmi will be holding a pivotal role in the film in what will mark his Telugu debut, flanked by an ensemble cast comprising of Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj and Arjun Das. Besides OG, Pawan Kalyan also has films Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh - both delayed due to the actor's political commitments.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan will reportedly turn singer for OG


The music for OG has been composed by S Thaman, who was just involved in the same capacity for the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. During his appearance on a popular singing reality television show, S Thaman dropped a major detail abut OG, all but confirming that Pawan Kalyan would be lending his voice to a song in the film.

Advertisement

If true, this would mean that the actor would be tapping into his singing talent after a gap of over 5 years, his last song having been Kodakaa Koteswar Rao from 2018 film Agnyathavaasi.
 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News22 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement