Stress Buster: Amitabh Bachchan Sends Shoutout To Corporate Employees Dancing To His Song Jaanu Meri Jaan In The Middle Of Workday

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and often shares whatever captures his interest. Whether it’s a fun interaction with fans on X (formerly Twitter) or viral content he enjoys, Big B always expresses himself openly online. Recently, the Kalki 2898 AD star shared an intriguing post about corporate culture to help his followers beat their Monday blues.

Corporate employees dancing on Jaanu Meri Jaan wins Amitabh Bachchan’s heart

On June 20, Kamal Sharma, who runs a corporate engagement services company, shared a video clip from an event organised at Xceedance Consulting India. The video featured employees dancing joyfully to the classic 1980s song Jaanu Meri Jaan from the film Shaan. This cheerful clip went viral and has now caught the attention of none other than Amitabh Bachchan. On June 30, Big B shared the same video on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Stress busters in an office!”

Amitabh Bachchan's post perfectly filled the gap of Monday blues for many. As per his Insta bio, Kamal Sharma specialises in solving corporate employee engagement challenges with Bollywood-inspired dance events. His Instagram profile featured several videos of employees swinging in Bollywood Zumba sessions in corporate offices. Some of the viral video features Hindi Medium's cult song Oh Ho Ho Ho and Rupinder Handa's popular track Kaali Activa -Pin De Gerhe. The Jaanu Meri Jaan video specifically went viral, amassing 5.4 million views.