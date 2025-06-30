Kriti Sanon, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Mukesh Chhabra Attend Aanand L Rai's Birthday Bash, Inside Video Goes Viral

Aanand L Rai took out a page from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's handbook for his birthday celebration. The filmmaker turned 58 on June 28 and threw an intimate bash only for the stars he is working with currently, just like the Love & War director. The celebration was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush.

Aanand L Rai celebrates his birthday with the actors he is about to work with

Aanand L Rai's birthday party was held at a diner in Mumbai on June 29. An inside video shows the actors arriving at the venue for the bash. In the clip, Kriti Sanon was spotted in a green coloured long dress with a noodle strap. She left her tresses half open for the evening. Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy in the promotions of her upcming film Metro…In Dino, also attended the bash. She sported a tule colored strapless dress, which she had donned for a pre-release event of her upcoming film.



Dhanush and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were also a part of the bash. Aanand L. Rai's birthday celebration style reminds of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who went out for his birthday dinner only with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with whom he was working in Love & War.



Aanand L Rai is currently working with Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in the film Tere Ishk Mein, scheduled to release in November this year. The filmmaker has collaborated with Dhanush previously in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. The actress has, in her pipeline, a project with Rai.



