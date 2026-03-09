Sunidhi Chauhan Breaks Down In Tears During Lucknow Concert, Apologises To Fans For Performing With ‘Terrible Throat’

Sunidhi Chauhan is currently touring India with the 2026 edition of her musical tour, I Am Home. She performed in Lucknow on March 7 at Coolbreeze Resorts. During the concert, she became emotional and broke down in tears on stage. She told the audience that she had a "terrible throat" and apologised to fans for performing despite her condition, adding that her voice might not sound good. Her videos are now going viral online.

Sunidhi Chauhan broke down in tears on stage in Lucknow

In several videos circulating online, Sunidhi is crying on stage while speaking to her fans. She was wearing a shimmery romper jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The 42-year-old singer says, "I have a terrible throat; aaj mera aavaj bohot zyada kharab hai. But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it's embarrassing. I am so sorry. It's just that, mujhe thoda... I always want to give 100%."

She further tells the audience, "But unfortunately, I am trying, and maybe it won't be that, so please already forgive me. I am just going to move on. Thank you so much for your love."

Fans are appreciating her dedication online, and many express their support as well.

Sunidhi Chauhan India tour

Sunidhi will next perform in Kolkata on March 14 at Aquatica Ground, marking the final stop of her tour.

The tour began in Mumbai on December 24, 2025. She then performed in Delhi on December 27, 2025, followed by Bengaluru on January 17, 2026, Ahmedabad on January 31, 2026, Chennai on February 7, 2026, Jaipur on February 14, 2026, Chandigarh on February 21, 2026, and Indore on February 28, 2026.