Vladimir OTT Release Date: Rachel Weisz's Netflix Original Series Streaming In India, Here's All You Need To Know

The highly anticipated psychological drama Vladimir has premiered on OTT. The series stars Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz and is based on Julia May Jones’s bestselling 2022 novel of the same name. It is a Netflix original web series, and here is everything you need to know about it.

When and where to watch Vladimir online?

Vladimir is now streaming on the popular platform Netflix. The series premiered on March 5 and became the platform’s first major original release of March 2026. The show currently holds the seventh position on the Top 10 list in India. This eight-episode series is available in multiple languages. Along with the original English version, viewers in India can watch Vladimir in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

All about Vladimir

Vladimir follows the story of a middle-aged woman (played by Weisz) who works as a writer and professor while also managing life as a wife and mother. Her routine life begins to change when she develops a strong obsession with a charming new colleague, the eponymous Vladimir (played by Woodall), at the small liberal arts college where she has worked for decades.

The series stars Rachel Weisz as M, Jessica Henwick as Cynthia, Ellen Robertson as Sid, John Slattery as John, Matt Walsh as David, Miriam Silverman as Florence, Kayli Carter as Lila, Mallori Johnson as Edwina, Elisa Moolecherry as Priya, and Milton Barnes as Andre, among others. It is based on Julia May Jonas’ novel of the same name.