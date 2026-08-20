Sunita Ahuja Withdraws Divorce Case Against Govinda, Manager Confirms

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has withdrawn her divorce petition against the Bollywood actor, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha confirmed on Wednesday.

Sunita Ahuja along with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, was spotted at Mumbai's Bandra Family Court here today.

According to Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, she has withdrawn the divorce case. She had filed for divorce two years ago, added Sinha.

"It has been going on for two years, but it's finally over now. Today, Sunita Ji submitted a petition for withdrawal at the family court in Bandra," Shashi Sinha told ANI.

When asked about Govinda's reaction to this, Sinha said that "Govinda has been neutral since the start of the case. Today, also, he remains the same."

Sunita Ahuja was spotted exiting the Bandra Family Court with her son. She was seen wearing a striped shirt and trousers as she left the family court with son Yashvardhan, who was guiding her to the car.

Without mentioning the reason for her visit, she told paps, "Birthday manane aaye hai (I came to celebrate birthday)" before getting into her car.



Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage troubles have been creating headlines on social media lately. Recently, Govinda shared a video appealing to his wife to refrain from making statements that, according to him, could affect his reputation, career and standing in the industry.

The actor recalled how he had supported Sunita's professional commitments in the past, including her involvement in shows like 'Laughter Chefs' and 'Lock Upp'.

"When you were doing your own work, whether it was a food show or Lock Upp, you asked Tina (their daughter) to do both the shows. You made me do this. Anyway, that is your right," he said.

The actor then turned to his own career, saying that he has now begun work on a film and does not want anything to jeopardise the goodwill he has built with audiences over the years.

The controversy began after Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about Govinda's appearance with Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in 'Roopa'. Pictures and videos of Govinda and Rani posing for the paparazzi also went viral on social media.

On the work front, Govinda will next be seen in the film 'Roopa' with debut actress Rani Swarnkar. (ANI)

