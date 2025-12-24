Sunjay Kapur Inheritance Case: Delhi High Court Reserves Order After Karisma Kapoor's Kids, Rani Kapur File Written Submissions

The Delhi High Court concluded the hearings involving the ₹30,000 crore personal estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur on Wednesday. The court has reserved the order and noted that all the parties have completed the filing of their written submissions. Earlier, on December 22, the court expressed its displeasure over the failure of Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur to file the written submissions.

So today, counsel for Karisma Kapoor and Rani Kapur confirmed that their written submissions have now been formally filed and taken on record. The Court noted the compliance and recorded that no further filings would be permitted.

(A throwback photo of Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur)

All about petitions filed by Karisma Kapoor's kids & Rani Kapur

Karisma Kapur's kids and late Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani, have contested the legality of the will presented in the court by Priya Sachdev.

Kapur's children from his first marriage to Karisma, Samaira and Kiaan, filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against Sachdev regarding inheritance rights. Mahesh Jethmalani, who is representing Karisma and her kids, challenged before the court the legal standing of the will presented by Priya. He also made arguments in his client's favour, calling the alleged will a "farce".

Kapur's mother, Rani, has already told the court that she was never informed about any will left behind by her son. Additionally, the will makes no mention of her, which, according to Rani, is inconsistent with her son's lifelong acknowledgement that he owed everything to his mother.

Sunjay Kapur collapsed during a polo match in England on June 12 and reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. His mother has raised concerns about the lack of transparency around key documents, including the post-mortem report, which she says was withheld from her despite repeated requests.