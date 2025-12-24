Viral Video: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa Bring Newborn Baby Boy Home

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa embraced parenthood for the second time, welcoming another baby boy. On Saturday, the couple shared the happy news on Instagram, revealing that they have once again been blessed with a son. Days after the delivery, the couple was spotted leaving the hospital today, taking their newborn home. Before leaving, the comedian addressed the paparazzi members stationed outside the hospital.

A screengrab of Bharti's story | Image: Instagram

Kaaju pak gaya: Bharti Singh jokes about welcoming second son after discharge

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa made their first public appearance after welcoming their baby boy on Friday. In between, the couple had been active on YouTube and continued to share content with their fans and followers via their vlog. Today, before taking their son home, the couple expressed gratitude for the wishes and blessings from fans.



In viral videos from the hospital, Bharti could be seen greeting the cameramen. When asked about her newborn son, popularly referred to as Kaju, she joked, ‘Kaju ab pak gaya hai' (Kaju has fully developed now)'. Adding to this, Haarsh Limbachiyaa added that they will reveal the face of their newborn soon. Bharti then expressed gratitude to the paparazzi for their care and concern towards their family. She said, “Thank you for the wishes and the immense blessings on us”.



Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce the birth of a baby boy

The couple confirmed the news of welcoming a baby boy on December 20. "Limbachiya and sons. Again its a boy," Harssh playfully wrote in the caption. They shared a video, which appeared to be from Bharti's maternity shoot, with the message in blue, "It's A Boy." Congratulatory messages quickly poured in as many took to the comment section and showered the couple with blessings, including the likes of Harshdeep Kaur, Adaa Khan, Sriti Jha, Gautam Rode, Rashami Desai, and Karishma Tanna.

With the baby's arrival, the couple are now parents to two young sons. Bharti and Haarsh were blessed with their son, Lakshya, in 2022. The two got married on December 3, 2017, in a grand ceremony in Goa after dating for several years.