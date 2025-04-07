Sunny Deol Meets Boxer Mary Kom Ahead Of Jaat Release, Show Off Their 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' In Candid Photos

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Jaat and has been busy with promotions across India. Speaking of which, he met Olympic medallist and legendary boxer Mary Kom ahead of the release. The Boxer shared the images from the meet-up on her social media handle, showing both posing in an intense boxing pose.

Dhai Kilo Ka Haath meets legendary boxer Mary Kom

Mary Kom reshared the post on her Instagram handle that shows their candid moments. In the images, Sunny can be seen in a grey jacket paired with jeans. Mary, on the other hand, can be seen in an all-black ensemble. "Jab dhai kilo ka haat boxing pose karne pe majbur hojaye vo hai respected world champion @mcmary.kom (Rajya Sabha member with @iamsunnydeol & chairman hitesh Choudhary (business partner & cricketer)."

Soon after she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Awesome pic." Another wrote, "Dhaai-kilo ke haath-wala sunny deol ke upar aagar iss aurat ka haath galti se bhi ekbaar parh giya, toh phir sunny dobaara uthegaa nehi, seedha uth jaayegaa." A fan wrote, "Wow brother you are more handsome than sunny pa ji." A user wrote, "Bahut badhiya bhaiya."

All about Jaat

It is an upcoming action thriller helmed by Gopichand Malineni, marking his Hindi debut. Apart from Sunny, the movie also stars Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahaband, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ajay Ghosh and Dayanand Shetty. Randeep Hooda is the main antagonist in the movie. The film follows the story of a traveller who encounters ruthless criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga, who has been terrorizing the locals of a remote coastal village. The man uncovers the villagers' suffering and realises the deep-rooted corruption. He decides to give justice to the villagers and sets out for a final confrontation with Ranatunga.