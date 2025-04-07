Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Get Snapped At Mumbai Airport, Netizens Ask 'Where Is Dua?' | Watch

Updated April 7th 2025, 13:23 IST
The much loved Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been keeping low profile ever since the birth of their daughter Dua. The couple were spotted at private airport in Mumbai and the video has gone viral on social media.
Instagram user Manav Manglani share a video of the couple coming out of the private airport in Mumbai. In the clip, Ranveer Singh can be seen sporting black outfit with sunglasses and mask, while his wife Deepika was in a white shirt and jeans outfit. She competed her look with sunglasses. The actor's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani was also spotted along with them.
Fans gushed seeing the duo and one user wrote, “The best and most blessed graceful family”. Another user wrote, “Beautiful king and queen of Bollywood”. “Love how she hugged her father in law”, wrote the third user. Another Instagram user wrote, “God bless them till eternity”.
Ranveer and Deepika began their relationship on the set of their blockbuster film Ram Leela in 2013 and tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. He and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024.
Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Singham Again, will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD second part. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan , Kamal Haasan, Prabhas , Disha Patani , Shobhana and Pasupathy among others.
The actor is busy shooting for Dhurandhar which also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal. The makers have kept the details under wraps but it has been reported that Ranveer will have a meaty role, introducing him in a completely new avatar. The movie is being helmed by Aditya Dhar, known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is slated to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the date.
Apart from Dhurandhar, he also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3. The movie also reportedly stars Kiara Advani in the pivotal role. Meanwhile, he is also enjoying the role of father, which he embraced last year in September.
